This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: What just happened in the UK general election?

There is a lot to unpack about this momentuous election.

By Christine Bohan Friday 13 Dec 2019, 9:09 AM
10 minutes ago 583 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4931668

BORIS JOHNSON WAS in jubilant form after the election result. 

“We broke the deadlock,” he told reporters early this morning. “We ended the gridlock. We smashed the roadblock.”

This was a momentous election for the future of the UK.  

Boris Johnson will be Prime Minister with a huge Conservative majority (364 seats to Labour’s 203 with just one constituency to declare), and Brexit will almost certainly happen next month. Jeremy Corbyn will not lead Labour into another election after a disastrous defeat. 

But beyond the headlines, there is a lot more to unpack. 

In this week’s episode of The Explainer, recorded this morning as the final results were coming in, we’re joined by TUD lecturer and polling expert Dr Kevin Cunningham along with TheJournal.ie staff Ronan Duffy, Dominic McGrath and Christine Bohan, who were following the events overnight.

We give you the low-down on everything you need to know about this election. We look at whether the polls got it right; how Northern Ireland now has more nationalist MPs than unionist MPs; and how this was an unusually siloed election, with the main parties focusing on the issues important to them rather than engaging with each other. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android

Listen on Spotify

 


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, assistant producers and technical operators Nicky Ryan and Laura Byrne, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporters were Rónán Duffy, Dominic McGrath and Christine Bohan. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christine Bohan
@ChristineBohan
christine@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie