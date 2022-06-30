The Explainer: Why was Roe v Wade overturned - and what could it mean for US laws?

LAST WEEK, THE US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

It was a landmark ruling that meant now individual states can set their own laws on abortion, meaning they can ban or severely restrict access to terminations.

As a consequence, more than 20 states are now making moves to limit access to abortion, with some planning to ban termination from the moment of conception.

The decision raised questions about how such a ruling came about, and what its impact could be. It also raised fears that it could have implications for other rights in the US.

This week, our presenter Michelle Hennessy speaks to Dr David Kenny, associate professor at the Trinity College School of Law, to find out more.

Listen here for more:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.