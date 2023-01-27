Explained: What you need to know about failed election declarations from Paschal Donohoe and SF

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
JUST UNDER TWO weeks ago, it was first revealed that Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe had failed to declare a donation of services he received during the 2016 Election campaign.
This immediately sparked a controversy, with opposition parties criticising Donohoe for his failure to properly declare the donation.
However, in more recent days Sinn Féin have been impacted by revelations that they failed to declare invoices during both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.
All parties involved have now amended their declarations to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) and it see
So what exactly are the issues that have cropped up in the last 13 days?
Here’s a timeline with all the main details:
Following these revelations, Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin spoke with Morning Ireland and insisted that there was a “world of difference” between Sinn Féin’s issues with Sipo and Donohoe’s.
“We have made a number of errors, and they have been brought to our attention in some instances by the media, and as soon as they have been brought to our attention we’ve rectified them immediately. That’s a world of a difference for Paschal,” Ó Broin said.
It seems likely that Donohoe will survive the election donation ordeal, but comes out of the incident bruised after almost two weeks of drip fed information.
What seems more likely however, is that issues surrounding election expenses for all political parties will continue to crop up in the weeks and months ahead.
