Man in his 30s injured after explosion of a viable device in Limerick this morning

A MAN IN his 30s has been injured after a viable explosive device blew up last night at two residential properties during the early hours of this morning in Limerick city.

The explosion occurred on Hyde Road in Limerick City at 3.10am this morning. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after the incident.

One man, in his early 30s, received non-life threatening injuries to his arm. While not much is known yet of the viable device, it is understood it was explosive.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána in Roxboro Road Garda Station in Limerick are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward with any information.

In a statement this afternoon gardaí said: “Any persons who were in the Hyde Road area of Limerick City between the hours of 2.30a.m. and 3.15a.m. this morning Saturday 15th July, 2023, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with informaition is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.