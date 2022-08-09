Explosions hit airbase in Russia-controlled Crimea, 200km from front line

The Russian defence ministry said it was looking to establish the reason for the explosions. File photo.

MASSIVE EXPLOSIONS HIT an airstrip in Crimea today, approximately 200 kilometres inside Russia-controlled territory.

The Russian defence ministry said ammunition detonated at the Saki airfield on the Moscow-annexed peninsula, but there were no victims.

“Several aviation munitions detonated” near the settlement of Novofyodorovka, the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

“As a result of the explosion no one was hurt.”

The Russian defence ministry said it was looking to establish the reason for the explosions but indicated that the airfield was not targeted in an attack.

According to dramatic footage on social media, holidaymakers left the local beach in panic as large plumes of black smoke billowed into the sky. Cars rushed to leave Novofyodorovka, as ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Footage of the massive strike on Saki airfield in Crimea, more than 200km from the front line. Beach-goers panicking as war returns to the peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014. pic.twitter.com/Lh73W2PVOE — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) August 9, 2022

Crimea borders the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson – now controlled by Moscow – and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia – partially occupied by the Russian army – is also nearby.

In a video statement, Crimea head Sergei Aksyonov, speaking from the scene, said the affected area had been cordoned off.

“All necessary measures have been tightened to ensure the safety of infrastructure facilities and the population,” he said.

Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, is a popular tourist destination.

Additional reporting from Céimin Burke