External auditors investigating potential financial issue at RTÉ

LAST UPDATE | 33 minutes ago
AN EXTERNAL INVESTIGATION is being held into a potential financial issue at RTÉ.
The Journal has learned that external auditors have been tasked with looking into the matter.
The Journal contacted RTÉ yesterday for a statement on the matter.
A statement from RTÉ is expected later this afternoon.
The Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin today confirmed that she was aware of the potential issue.
When asked by reporters about the matter, she said: “I don’t feel it would be appropriate to comment on anything until a statement is issued by RTÉ. I am aware of a potential issue but it would be inappropriate for me to comment.
“I have been made aware of a possible issue. I don’t have the details yet and I think we should await for a statement,” Martin said.
She added that she will respond appropriately if a statement is issued by the national broadcaster.
Senator Marie Sherlock, Labour’s spokesperson on media, said the reports were “deeply concerning”.
“RTE must supply a full statement and outline a timeline for providing clarity on the matter,” she said.
