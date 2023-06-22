Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 22 June 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
# Probe
External auditors investigating potential financial issue at RTÉ
The Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin has confirmed that she is aware of the potential issue.
4.8k
0
Updated 33 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 33 minutes ago

AN EXTERNAL INVESTIGATION is being held into a potential financial issue at RTÉ.

The Journal has learned that external auditors have been tasked with looking into the matter.

The Journal contacted RTÉ yesterday for a statement on the matter. 

A statement from RTÉ is expected later this afternoon. 

The Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin today confirmed that she was aware of the potential issue.

When asked by reporters about the matter, she said: “I don’t feel it would be appropriate to comment on anything until a statement is issued by RTÉ. I am aware of a potential issue but it would be inappropriate for me to comment.

“I have been made aware of a possible issue. I don’t have the details yet and I think we should await for a statement,” Martin said.

She added that she will respond appropriately if a statement is issued by the national broadcaster. 

Senator Marie Sherlock, Labour’s spokesperson on media, said the reports were “deeply concerning”.

“RTE must supply a full statement and outline a timeline for providing clarity on the matter,” she said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Christina Finn and Jane Moore
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags