Extinction Rebellion protesters stage sit-in on road outside Dáil

EXTINCTION REBELLION PROTESTERS are staging a sit-in on the road outside the Dáil this evening.

A large number of gardaí arrived at the scene earlier this evening and directed protesters to leave the area, warning them that they faced arrest if they do not comply.

They initially removed a small number of people from the road, but have now allowed the demonstration to continue.

A barrier has been erected at the entrance to Leinster House so cars can exit.

Source: Stephen McDermott/TheJournal.ie

When officers arrived, organisers asked the protesters to remain peaceful and the crowd began to sing “gardaí we love you, we’re doing this for your children too”.

When officers arrived, organisers asked the protesters to remain peaceful and the crowd began to sing "gardaí we love you, we're doing this for your children too".

A garda who appeared to be heading the operation praised protesters, saying they showed exactly how peaceful protests were carried out.

A spokesman for the group read out a list of demands, calling for protesters to make noise as politicians leave Leinster House this evening.

Protesters now taking aim at proposed Shannon LNG terminal, which was also the subject of demonstrations outside the Dáil last week.

Yesterday thousands of people took to the streets to mark the beginning of Extinction Rebellion’s week-long protest. Protesters marched from the Dáil to Merrion Square, which is the base for activists this week.

Extinction Rebellion has said it will bring demonstrations to different areas of the city to highlight a number of environmental issues.