Several arrests at Extinction Rebellion protests in London

SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE arrested as Extinction Rebellion protesters kicked off two weeks of civil disobedience outside the UK parliament in London.

Thousands of campaigners descended on Parliament Square this afternoon where they blocked roads, bringing traffic to a standstill, chanted, banged drums and made a range of speeches.

At least 10 were carried away by officers after the group refused to move from the roads around Parliament Square, with the Metropolitan Police later confirming that 65 people had been arrested on suspicion of public order offences as of 4pm.

Protesters chanted and cheered as the officers took them away to nearby police vans.

Four marches converged in Westminster after the Met had said the gatherings could only take place off the main roads at Parliament Square between 8am and 7pm.

Protesters blocking roads are arrested outside the Houses of Parliament. Source: PA Images/Empics Entertainment

Campaigners enjoyed a carnival-like atmosphere, waving flags and banners as they demanded the government take the “climate crisis” seriously.

One protester, Karen Wildin, 56, a tutor from Leicester, said: “I’m here today because I have serious concerns about the future of the planet – we need to put this above anything else.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Never mind Covid, never mind A-levels, this is the biggest crisis facing us and we need to raise the message as loudly as possible.

“Not a lot has been done on this issue, everyone needs to hear the message.”