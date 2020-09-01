This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Several arrests at Extinction Rebellion protests in London

Thousands of campaigners descended on Parliament Square this afternoon.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 5:10 PM
4 minutes ago 251 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192670
Extinction Rebellion protesters in London.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images
Extinction Rebellion protesters in London.
Extinction Rebellion protesters in London.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE arrested as Extinction Rebellion protesters kicked off two weeks of civil disobedience outside the UK parliament in London.

Thousands of campaigners descended on Parliament Square this afternoon where they blocked roads, bringing traffic to a standstill, chanted, banged drums and made a range of speeches.

At least 10 were carried away by officers after the group refused to move from the roads around Parliament Square, with the Metropolitan Police later confirming that 65 people had been arrested on suspicion of public order offences as of 4pm.

Protesters chanted and cheered as the officers took them away to nearby police vans.

Four marches converged in Westminster after the Met had said the gatherings could only take place off the main roads at Parliament Square between 8am and 7pm.

extinction-rebellion-protests Protesters blocking roads are arrested outside the Houses of Parliament. Source: PA Images/Empics Entertainment

Campaigners enjoyed a carnival-like atmosphere, waving flags and banners as they demanded the government take the “climate crisis” seriously.

One protester, Karen Wildin, 56, a tutor from Leicester, said: “I’m here today because I have serious concerns about the future of the planet – we need to put this above anything else.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Never mind Covid, never mind A-levels, this is the biggest crisis facing us and we need to raise the message as loudly as possible.

“Not a lot has been done on this issue, everyone needs to hear the message.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie