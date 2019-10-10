Drivers temporarily blocked from exiting Leinster House due to Extinction Rebellion protest

A NUMBER OF Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked part of Kildare Street earlier this evening, leaving drivers exiting Leinster House stuck in their cars.

About 60 climate activists staged a protest in the Kildare Street area this evening.

A number of barriers were placed by gardaí on the street in front of Leinster House and by the end of Kildare Street leading onto Stephen’s Green, in order to allow cars to exit from Leinster House.

However, some of the protesters situated themselves against a barrier facing Stephen’s Green, and as a result drivers in Leinster House were unable to exit by car.

They were held up behind the Leinster House gates for a period of about an hour until an alternative route was found for them to leave.

Dozens of gardaí were at the scene as a number of cars queued to leave Government buildings.

Protesters remained in the area after the cars left Leinster House, and traffic was diverted on Nassau Street, Molesworth Street and Stephen’s Green

With reporting from Stephen McDermott.