This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drivers temporarily blocked from exiting Leinster House due to Extinction Rebellion protest

Dozens of gardaí were at the scene. Diversions are in place.

By Adam Daly Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 8:42 PM
1 hour ago 6,311 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4846481
Image: Stephen McDermott
Image: Stephen McDermott

A NUMBER OF Extinction Rebellion protesters blocked part of Kildare Street earlier this evening, leaving drivers exiting Leinster House stuck in their cars.

About 60 climate activists staged a protest in the Kildare Street area this evening.

A number of barriers were placed by gardaí on the street in front of Leinster House and by the end of Kildare Street leading onto Stephen’s Green, in order to allow cars to exit from Leinster House. 

However, some of the protesters situated themselves against a barrier facing Stephen’s Green, and as a result drivers in Leinster House were unable to exit by car.

They were held up behind the Leinster House gates for a period of about an hour until an alternative route was found for them to leave.

Dozens of gardaí were at the scene as a number of cars queued to leave Government buildings.

Protesters remained in the area after the cars left Leinster House, and traffic was diverted on Nassau Street, Molesworth Street and Stephen’s Green

With reporting from Stephen McDermott.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie