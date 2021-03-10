Three men arrested in Dublin over alleged plot to blackmail Only Fans content creator

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men over an alleged blackmail/extortion attempt.

It’s understood the case involves an alleged attempt to blackmail a woman who shared images on the adult website Only Fans.

Gardaí from Blanchardstown arrested three men yesterday which gardaí said was part of “an ongoing investigation into an alleged blackmail / extortion attempt”.

All three were detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service that allows people to subscribe to a certain user’s channel and access paid-for content. In many cases, this includes adult content.

Two of the men, aged in their late teens and 20s, have since been charged and are due to appear before Dublin District Court at the CCJ this evening in connection with the case.

A third man, who is in his 30s, remains in Garda custody at Blanchardstown. The investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.

Comments are off for legal reasons.