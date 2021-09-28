#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: When should the extra bank holiday be (if we get one)?

The government is discussing a number of options to reward workers for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 28 Sep 2021, 9:37 AM
1 hour ago 14,023 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5559741
AN EXTRA BANK holiday and tax credits are among the measures under consideration as part of a “Covid bonus”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

Varadkar said he expects the bonus would be paid to Irish citizens before the end of the year, with speculation that a decision could be made on Budget day.

The Tánaiste declined to give a date for the potential additional bank holiday, after Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon suggested it should tie in with the American holiday of Thanksgiving (Thursday, 26 November).

“There’s no decision at all on dates and that may even require primary legislation. That needs to be borne in mind too,” Varadkar said.

What do you think: When should the extra bank holiday be (if we get one)?


Poll Results:

November (470)
February (422)
January (186)
Later next year (135)
I don't want an extra bank holiday (127)
December (103)






COMMENTS (39)

