Poll: When should the extra bank holiday be (if we get one)?

Many people have been balancing working from home and childcare (file photo)

Many people have been balancing working from home and childcare (file photo)

AN EXTRA BANK holiday and tax credits are among the measures under consideration as part of a “Covid bonus”, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The government is discussing a number of options to reward workers on the front line for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Varadkar said he expects the bonus would be paid to Irish citizens before the end of the year, with speculation that a decision could be made on Budget day.

The Tánaiste declined to give a date for the potential additional bank holiday, after Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon suggested it should tie in with the American holiday of Thanksgiving (Thursday, 26 November).

“There’s no decision at all on dates and that may even require primary legislation. That needs to be borne in mind too,” Varadkar said.

What do you think: When should the extra bank holiday be (if we get one)?

