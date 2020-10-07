Poll: If we were to get an extra bank holiday, when would you like it to be?

AN ADDITIONAL BANK holiday is one idea mooted to boost the crippled tourism sector, and it’s understood the idea is being considered as an option by government.

There had been some reports that the extra bank holiday could be signed off by Cabinet this week for Monday 21 December, but it’s believed there may be little point in this option if restrictions are still in place across the country.

Labour’s Alan Kelly raised the reports in the Dáil yesterday, asking the Taoiseach whether he “bottled the 21 December” or if there was any extra consideration given to an extra bank holiday at all.

Micheál Martin replied that creating an extra bank holiday wasn’t on his mind this week, and it’s understood sometime next year is more likely for an extra bank holiday.

But what do you think? If we were to get an extra bank holiday, when would you like it to be?

