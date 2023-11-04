'Extra eye' on security at this year's FF Ard Fheis in wake of far-right Dáil protests

THERE IS AN “extra eye” being put on security at this year’s Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis – being held at the newly developed Royal Convention Centre in Dublin 8.

The schedule document for the party’s event, which is taking place in Dublin today, contains an “important message on security”, reminding people to have valid photo ID with them along with their ticket.

The note states that each person’s ticket is traceable to the holder and his or her cumman.

“We want the security to be as unobtrusive as possible but we do have to ensure the safety of our members and guests attending,” states the schedule document.

Fianna Fáil sources told The Journal that security is always a concern at every Ard Fheis.

While they wouldn’t say that security has been ramped up, one said there is an “extra eye” being put on security this year in light of the recent protests that took place outside Leinster House.

A ‘ring of steel’ was put around the Oireachtas and a significant garda presence was put in place on Budget Day following the protests.

Election time

In light that local and European elections will be held next year, it should be no surprise that at this year’s Ard Fheis has a special focus on communications and social media.

Election candidates who feel the need to brush up on their online skills will be taught how to “maximise the use of main social medial platforms to work and connect with your community”.

“Lights, Camera, Action” – another segment – seeks to teach politicians about mobile content, while another lesson on the agenda is: “Presenting to camera (using your phone) – simple tips to look and sound professional.”

A strategic communications strategist will also be on hand in the ‘candidate’s suite’ to deal with communications, campaigning and media training for broadcast, online and print.

Workshops will also be available on ‘vlogging’ and using your mobile phone to capture, edit and share content, along with tips on lighting and sound.

The programme for the event states that Fianna Fáil now has an opportunity to reach a much broader audience.

“While traditional media outlets such as newspapers, TV and radio will always be important, the ever increasing numbers on social media and engaging in politics in that way has altered the political battleground,” it states.

The clár goes on to list contact details for major and local radio programmes, telling party members how important it is to engage with the shows and to support Fianna Fáil Oireachtas members when they are appearing on the media.

It is also revealed that in 2022, Fianna Fáil returned to a debt-free position and has strong cash reserves of €1,046,442.

The party treasurers state the party is in a “healthy position” as it continues preparations for next year’s Local and European elections in 2024.

“It is anticipated that the Party will continue to build on these solid financial foundations throughout the coming 12 months. This is envisaged to lead to a further improvement in the Party’s finances by the end of 2023.

“The Party Membership income for 2022 was €282,340 which showed a positive increase on 2021 of 19%. It is expected that the Party will substantially grow these

income streams in 2023,” it adds.

The General Secretary of the party Seán Dorgan states that preparations for the 2024 local elections are “well advanced” with selection conventions completed or in the process of being completed in close to 90% of the 166 Local Election Areas.

He adds that selection work for the European campaign will commence shortly, once the new boundaries have been published. The party’s objective is to hold the seats it has and to increase representation by targeting seat gains in the Midlands North West and South constituencies.

Party members will discuss all things from crime, agriculture, housing and health.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will give his televised address, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ, at 6.30pm.