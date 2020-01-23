US turns down extradition request for woman charged with causing Harry Dunn's death

US SECRETARY OF State Mike Pompeo has turned down the extradition request for US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving, family spokesman Radd Seiger has said.

Sacoolas, the 42-year-old wife of a US intelligence official, was granted diplomatic immunity following the crash in Northamptonshire in England last August and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

Sacoolas was charged in December with causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving.

Despite the UK making an extradition request for Sacoolas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said the chances of her returning were “very low”, and the US State Department said the request for her return was highly inappropriate.

‘Urgent review needed’

Dunn was killed outside a Royal Air Force station in Croughton on 27 August 2019.

Last week Dunn’s family pleaded with the British Ministry of Defence to undertake an “urgent” review into road safety around US military bases after the teenager’s death.

In a letter to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, the 19-year-old’s parents asked for a meeting to hear about the steps the Ministry will take to “ensure this never happens to another family again”.

Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn say they have been informed of 15 separate incidents in which people have either died or suffered life-changing injuries after being “struck by Americans driving on the wrong side of the road”.