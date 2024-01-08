Extradition warrant issued for former League of Ireland player for allegedly injuring opponent

A DECORATED FORMER League of Ireland soccer player has appeared before the High Court in Dublin on foot of an extradition warrant issued by the authorities in Northern Ireland.

Kenneth Joseph Oman (aged 41 years) is wanted to stand trial in that jurisdiction arising out of an incident that occurred in a match seven years ago.

It is alleged he injured an opponent during the course of a game between the accused’s then-club Portadown FC, and North Belfast side Cliftonville.

In the warrant seeking his surrender, Oman, a central defender, is accused of elbowing then-Cliftonville player Caoimhin Bonner in the mouth during the Northern Ireland Football League Premiership tie at Solitude in Belfast on 10 December 2016.

The incident, which was missed by the referee, but was picked up on by TV cameras, resulted in Bonner sustaining a broken upper jaw and having two of his front teeth knocked out.

Oman subsequently received a six match ban from the Irish Football Association, the warrant states.

The matter was also referred to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

It is claimed that Dublin-based Oman was invited to an interview with the police over the incident, but declined to attend, the warrant also states.

Arising out of the incident a single charge of gross bodily harm has been brought against Oman by the Northern Irish authorities.

As he is living outside of that jurisdiction, a Belfast court issued a warrant last year seeking his arrest so that he may stand trial.

Today, Oman was brought before a vacation sitting of the High Court in Dublin on foot of the extradition request.

Detective Sergeant Adrian Murray of the Garda Extradition Unit told Mr Justice David Holland that he arrested Oman in Dublin on Sunday, 7 January last.

In reply to Amy Deane BL for the Minister for Justice, the Detective told the court that when asked if he knew what the charge contained in the warrant was about Oman replied: “Yeah I do.”

Marc Thompson Grollimund BL for Oman, who did not speak during the brief hearing, said that his client could be released on bail, pending the outcome of the extradition process.

Counsel said there was no objection from the state to bail being granted.

Mr Justice Holland, on being satisfied that the person before the court is the person whose surrender is being sought in the warrant, granted Oman bail.

The conditions of his bail, the judge said, include that he provide his own surety of €100, and an independent surety of €1,000.

Oman is also to keep the peace, not leave the jurisdiction, sign on regularly at a Dublin Garda station, and must reside at an address at Glasnevin Downs, Dublin 11, the judge added.

The matter will return before the court later this month, when the new legal term commences.

During his career, Oman, a talented and decorated former soccer player, played for League of Ireland sides Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, Bohemian FC and St Patrick’s Athletic.

During his League of Ireland career, he was part of several Premier Division, FAI and League Cup winning sides. He finished his senior football career with Portadown in 2017.

He also represented the Republic of Ireland at U-21 level.