Dublin: 14 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
EY to create 600 new jobs across island of Ireland

The roles will be spread out across six cities.

By Órla Ryan Monday 7 Oct 2019, 8:02 AM
53 minutes ago 6,159 Views 1 Comment
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/wellphoto
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/wellphoto

EY IS SET to create 600 new jobs, bringing its total number of employees across the island of Ireland to almost 3,700.

The majority of the jobs will be in the firm’s two Dublin offices.

The company, which provides advisory, tax and transaction services, will create jobs in the following locations:

  • Dublin – 366
  • Belfast – 136
  • Cork – 55
  • Galway, Limerick, Waterford – 43

More than 230 non-graduate roles will be advertised and filled by June 2020, while a further 363 roles will be filled by university graduates no later than October 2020.

The new positions will cover a range of areas including Emerging Technology, Data Analytics, IT Advisory, Digital Strategy, Audit and Accounting, Fraud Investigation, and Tax and Corporate Finance.

The jobs are set to be officially announced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at an event in EY headquarters in Dublin city later this morning.

Speaking ahead of the event, Varadkar welcomed that the jobs will be spread out over six cities. He said 220,000 new jobs have been created in Ireland since 2016, with six out of every 10 being outside the capital.

“Announcements like this help to reinforce the message that Ireland is a global hub for business and innovation, with great locations in which to invest nationwide.

“With many international challenges disrupting markets worldwide it is encouraging to see EY confidently power ahead with strong growth and an ambitious jobs strategy,” Varadkar stated.

Frank O’Keeffe, Managing Partner at EY Ireland, noted that there are currently “many headwinds for Irish businesses, not least of which is Brexit”. He said the new jobs will help clients with strategic priorities such as climate change, talent, digital disruption, global tax planning and heightened levels of assurance.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

