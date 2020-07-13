Head of garda union says it's up to public transport operators and NTA to enforce face coverings rule in the first instance

FACE COVERINGS ARE mandatory on public transport from today and the head of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has said it’s up to the the staff on public transport operators and the National Transport Authority to enforce the new rules in the first instance.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham said it’s not the job of garda sergeants and inspectors “to take over the implementation of every single piece of the health regulations” brought in due to Covid-19.

The move to mandatory face coverings on public transport comes as more people begin to use such services again as the country has largely re-opened.

Under the regulations signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, a “relevant person” may request a passenger to wear a face covering, refuse the passenger entry to the public transport service or may request the passenger to exit the vehicle.

Failure to comply with these directions is an offence, but there are a number of exceptions where a person doesn’t have to wear one.

The “relevant person” is defined as any employee or agent of a public transport operator or an employee or agent of the National Transport Authority.

Yesterday, the National Bus and Rail Union general secretary Dermot O’Leary said it’s “distasteful” to expect bus drivers and train drivers to police passengers who don’t wear face coverings on public transport. He said his union has always been clear on the issue.

The Coach Tourism and Transport Council said today it was disappointed with a “failure” from government to consult with the industry on the issue.

The AGSI’s Antoinette Cunningham, meanwhile, said this morning that gardaí may be called to intervene but only when efforts from the public transport staff on the ground have failed.

She said that this rollout was another example of the government and ministers not consulting with the people who have to enforce regulations prior to their implementation.

Cunninham said: “Having looked at the statutory instrument – it says crystal clearly that regulations will rest with relevant persons… Enforcement in the first instance clearly rests with the operator.

It’s certainly not their job to be policemen, neither is it the job of sergeants and inspectors to take over the implementation of every single piece of the health regulations.

She added it’s really only when other other steps fail to resolve the situation that gardaí should be called to intervene.