This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government launches campaign to encourage use of face coverings

Health Minister Simon Harris said people will need to get into the habit of bringing a face covering out with them like they do with their phone or keys.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Jun 2020, 12:04 PM
27 minutes ago 3,318 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5123026
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE GOVERNMENT HAS launched a campaign to encourage members of the public to wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and other places where it is difficult to physically distance.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been recommending the use of face coverings in these settings since 15 May, but officials have acknowledged that compliance with the advice has not been strong.

At the launch of the campaign today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said wearing cloth face coverings may help prevent people who do not know they have the virus from spreading it to others.

Wearing of face coverings is recommended:

  • when staying two metres apart from people is difficult – for example, in shops, shopping centres or public transport;
  • by people visiting the homes of those who are cocooning;
  • by people who are being visited in their homes by those who are cocooning.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it is important to stress that the wearing of a face covering is “not a magic shield” against the coronavirus and members of the public should continue to follow other advice such as regular hand washing and cough etiquette. 

“Let’s be honest, this is something that will require a bit of a behaviour change, it’s going to require getting into the habit of getting our face covering, sticking the face covering in a bag in your pocket, just like you would with your mobile phone or your keys or your wallet.”

He said the country has made “huge progress” so far and this needs to continue. 

The Taoiseach said the government had given consideration to making the use of face coverings in certain settings mandatory – and it has not been completely ruled out – but he said there are difficulties with that. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He pointed out that some people have phobias or suffer with breathing difficulties or other health issues that would make face covering unsuitable. Cloth face coverings are also not suitable for children under the age of 13 or anyone who has a disability and who may feel upset or uncomfortable wearing one. 

Varadkar said if compliance continues to be an issue transport providers could hold a public consultation to change their bylaws to make it mandatory and the owners of shops could ask customers to wear coverings. 

However he said people have so far come on board with the public health advice issued and the government would prefer for people to understand why it’s necessary and to do it voluntarily.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie