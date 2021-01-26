Face coverings are now mandatory in banks, post offices and credit unions

BANKS, POST OFFICES and credit unions have been added to the list of workplace where the wearing of face coverings is now deemed mandatory.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly today changed the regulations governing the wearing of face coverings to include banks, post offices and credit unions to the list of workplaces where it is compulsory.

The new regulations come into force with immediate effect.

The change was made following a campaign by the Financial Services Union (FSU), who represent staff in banks and credit unions, to have the regulations changed.

“Our members were very concerned that they were being treated differently to any other retail staff,” FSU general secretary John O’Connell said.

O’Connell added that “concerns increased when the new variant of Covid-19 was identified and the virus became more transmissible”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“This is a sensible move which can help alleviate some of anxieties expressed by staff. We would urge all customers to abide by the new regulations and help keep themselves and workers safe” he said.

Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash has welcomed the decision by Minister Donnelly.

“Belatedly, common sense has prevailed and this will come as a relief for customer-facing staff, customers themselves and the Financial Services Union who have campaigned for this simple but important workplace health and safety measure to be introduced in law,” Nash said.