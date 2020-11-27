Taoiseach says 'strong evidence' that reopening wet pubs would mean 'far higher numbers far faster'

RESTAURANTS AND PUBS serving food are to be free to reopen from next Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed this evening.

The confirmation came as Martin outlined the government’s plans to move the country from Level 5 restrictions to Level 3 from next week.

The phased plan includes a part-reopening of the hospitality sector but pubs that don’t serve food will not be allowed reopen their doors in December. Takeaway drinks-only will be allowed from so-called ‘wet pubs’.

Under the plans, hotel restaurants to will also open to non-residents from next Friday.

Businesses that can’t reopen are to receive a double payment of the government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) for a three-week period beginning 21 December.

The CRSS is a cashflow scheme to support businesses forced to close that was announced last month.

The decision to reopen indoor dining was approved at Cabinet today and essentially goes against the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which had advised that restruatrants remain takeaway only.

Announcing the decision this evening, Martin said that “gastropubs operating as restaurants with their own kitchen” are allowed to reopen.

The move means that pubs which had partnered up with nearby restaurants to provide food will not be allowed to reopen. This move had been trailed in recent days and was described as “vindictive” by the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland.

The decision not to allow all pubs to reopen will disappoint publican groups that had argued the decision would lead to the permanent closure of some pubs.

Answering media questions about the distinction between pubs that do and do not serve food, Martin said it was his view that if wet pubs were to reopen “we would be looking at far higher numbers far faster in the coming weeks”.

“Unfortunately we’re not in a position to recommend the opening or to allow the reopening of wet pubs and the evidence is fairly strong,”, the Taoiseach said.

Some of the work commissioned, some of the data that’s compiled by EY, if you look at the local electoral areas towards the end of September you see 10 days after the opening web pubs the numbers going up pretty significantly.

In his address to the nation, Martin acknowledged that the pubs remaining closed would be “deeply frustrating for business owners in this sector”.

“I fully accept their goodwill about respecting guidelines,” he said.

But the reality is that reopening indoor hospitality carries risks. And there’s only so far, we can safely go.

“I want to reassure them that additional supports, over and above what is currently in place will be made available to owners to help them into the new year, and prepare for their eventual reopening.”