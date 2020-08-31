Concern about number of people wearing face masks under their chins or with noses exposed

HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE concerned that many people may not be wearing their face coverings properly.

Although compliance with advice around the use of face coverings on public transport and in retail businesses is high, Acting CMO Dr Glynn warned that improper use could increase risk.

He said he wanted to remind people that if they are wearing a face covering to wear them properly.

“We’re seeing far too many people walking around with them under their chin, we’re seeing many people wearing them, but with their nose exposed. Neither of those things provides any protection and indeed may increase the risk,” he said this evening.

Dr Glynn said officials are “delighted” to see so many people wearing face coverings in public now and advised members of the public to read the HSE advice on wearing face coverings.

Face coverings can help prevent people who do not know they have #coronavirus from spreading it to others. They help to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets from people infected, but it's important to know how to wear them safely and correctly. pic.twitter.com/ELxGzdd8Kg — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) August 25, 2020

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Acting CMO also said it is better to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose than it is to wear a visor.

“The official guidance is that face visors are an acceptable alternative but they’re not as good as a face covering,” he said, when asked about workers in food and retail businesses wearing visors.

“The simple message is: if possible, wear a face covering rather than a face visor. There will of course be scenarios where people can only wear a face visor and in those scenarios obviously that’s acceptable.”