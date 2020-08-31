This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Concern about number of people wearing face masks under their chins or with noses exposed

Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn this evening warned improper use of face coverings could increase risk.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 31 Aug 2020, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 13,671 Views 27 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HEALTH OFFICIALS ARE concerned that many people may not be wearing their face coverings properly.

Although compliance with advice around the use of face coverings on public transport and in retail businesses is high, Acting CMO Dr Glynn warned that improper use could increase risk.

He said he wanted to remind people that if they are wearing a face covering to wear them properly.

“We’re seeing far too many people walking around with them under their chin, we’re seeing many people wearing them, but with their nose exposed. Neither of those things provides any protection and indeed may increase the risk,” he said this evening.

Dr Glynn said officials are “delighted” to see so many people wearing face coverings in public now and advised members of the public to read the HSE advice on wearing face coverings.

The Acting CMO also said it is better to wear a mask that covers the mouth and nose than it is to wear a visor.

“The official guidance is that face visors are an acceptable alternative but they’re not as good as a face covering,” he said, when asked about workers in food and retail businesses wearing visors.

“The simple message is: if possible, wear a face covering rather than a face visor. There will of course be scenarios where people can only wear a face visor and in those scenarios obviously that’s acceptable.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

