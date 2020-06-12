Poll: Should face masks be provided for free to each household?

LABOUR TD DUNCAN Smith has called on the government to provide reusable face masks and instructions on proper usage to each household in the country.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris admitted that messaging on the issue has been “confused”, but he reiterated that the members of the public are advised to wear face coverings while on public transport or in enclosed areas like shops.

However, wearing a face mask is not mandatory and many people are choosing not to do so.

The government’s focus to date in terms of face masks has been securing the necessary PPE for healthcare workers, and people have been advised to buy non-medical face coverings due to the current demand.

