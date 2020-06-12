This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 12 June, 2020
Poll: Should face masks be provided for free to each household?

People are advised to wear face coverings in certain settings, but it’s not mandatory.

By Órla Ryan Friday 12 Jun 2020, 9:47 AM
8 minutes ago 1,651 Views 6 Comments
LABOUR TD DUNCAN Smith has called on the government to provide reusable face masks and instructions on proper usage to each household in the country.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Health Minister Simon Harris admitted that messaging on the issue has been “confused”, but he reiterated that the members of the public are advised to wear face coverings while on public transport or in enclosed areas like shops.

However, wearing a face mask is not mandatory and many people are choosing not to do so.

The government’s focus to date in terms of face masks has been securing the necessary PPE for healthcare workers, and people have been advised to buy non-medical face coverings due to the current demand.

Should face masks be provided for free to each household?


Poll Results:

Yes, but only if it doesn't impact supply for healthcare workers (78)
No (46)
Yes (32)
I'm not sure (3)




