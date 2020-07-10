This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 10 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Face masks on public transport to become compulsory from next week

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the new measure this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 10 Jul 2020, 5:28 PM
27 minutes ago 4,508 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5147131
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

NEW REGULATIONS MAKING the wearing of face masks and face coverings on public transport compulsory are set to come into effect from Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that the regulations will be signed into law this evening.

However, it is not expected that gardaí will have power to enforce the laws from Monday, although the government is aiming to give them the ability to do so.

The government signalled last month that the use of face coverings on public transport would become mandatory, following criticism that passengers on trains, buses and the Luas were not using face coverings while travelling.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Martin said that the law requiring masks to be worn would enforce compliance with current guidance.

“If you look back at our whole experience with Covid-19, it’s really been about developing compliance and engagement, and people have come with us on a journey and with the authorities,” he said.

“But it will be clear in the regulations, the National Transport Authority will have the authority and the capacity to say to people ‘you may not come on if you don’t have or if you’re not wearing a mask’.

“And if people persist in disobeying then the gardaí can be called. We don’t envisage that having to be necessary.”

However, speaking on Drivetime on RTÉ Radio One this evening, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said it was not expected that gardaí will have powers to enforce the new regulations from Monday.

She revealed that the Department of Justice is still working on giving gardaí such powers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We’re working to ensure that they will have those powers, but we don’t want a situation where gardaí have to use them,” she said.

McEntee added that the move followed correspondence to government from members of the public, who said they were worried about using public transport because they felt people were not complying with the guideline to wear masks.

“We haven’t seen the level of compliance that we would like,” she said. “So what will happen is that if people are not wearing masks, they won’t be able to get on public transport.”

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie