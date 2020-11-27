#Open journalism No news is bad news

Face masks are now recommended 'on busy streets and in crowded indoor workplaces'

By Rónán Duffy Friday 27 Nov 2020, 7:01 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

PEOPLE WILL NOW be asked to wear face masks or coverings on “busy streets” and in other settings under new guidance from the government.

In an address to the nation this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the government’s guidance on mask-wearing has had “an incredibly positive impact” and was being expanded. 

“The government is also updating its guidance on masks. In July, we introduced guidance on wearing masks indoors. And this has had an incredibly positive impact,” he said.

We’re now adding to that guidance and, from 1 December, people will be asked to also wear their masks outdoors on busy streets, within crowded indoor workplaces and in places of worship. 

The move means that masks will be recommended in the above cited places. 

This is different to the legal requirement that people wear makes on public transport and in settings such as retail outlets where a failure to do so can result in fines.  

