This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook deploys new transparency tools to protect EU elections

The State’s ethics watchdog raised concerns that foreign based organisations could influence elections in Ireland.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 29 Mar 2019, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,212 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4567031
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FACEBOOK HAS ANNOUNCED changes to the way political advertisements are handled on the social media site ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The social media giant said it is introducing a range of new tools to help prevent ads on the platform from being used for foreign interference, and to increase transparency around all forms of political advertising. 

The tools were already implemented in countries that held elections in the past year, including the mid-term polls in the United States, and votes in Brazil and India.

Google implemented similar rules last month while in the run up to Ireland’s Eighth Amendment referendum last year both of the tech firms were prompted to tackle ads that attempted to interfere with the vote.

In the weeks before polling day Facebook banned all referendum related ads from advertisers based outside of Ireland. Google went further and prohibited all advertisements pertaining to the vote. 

The new tools will be rolled out on both Facebook and Instagram. Here’s some of the key measures:

  • All EU advertisers will need to be authorised in their country to run ads related to politics and issues.
  • All ads related to politics or issues must be clearly labelled, including indicating who is paying for the ad. Businesses or organisations will also have to provide their contact details.
  • All political or issue ads that have not been properly registered will be blocked from mid-April.
  • An Ad Library tool will store all political ads for seven years. Clicking on “See Ad Details” will reveal the number of times the ad was viewed and demographics about the audience reached including age range, location and gender.

Despite the measures Facebook concedes that it will not be able to entirely prevent abuse.

“We’re up against smart, creative and well-funded adversaries who change their tactics as we spot abuse, but we believe that they will help prevent future interference in elections on Facebook,” Richard Allen, the company’s vice president for Global Policy Solutions, said.

In its annual report last year the Standards in Public Office (SIPO) raised concerns that foreign based organisations could influence the outcome of an election or referendum in Ireland by funding political advertising or digital campaigns.

With reporting by AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Aer Lingus will offer special rescue fares to passengers affected by WOW Air collapse
    63,602  34
    2
    		The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    48,256  67
    3
    		'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    45,025  6
    Fora
    1
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    186  0
    2
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    141  0
    3
    		GoCar and Fleet have been enlisted to provide shared transport to Dublin council staff
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		'It came to a stage where getting out of bed would take an hour, my joints were completely swollen'
    25,619  4
    2
    		Northern Ireland boss condemns 'one or two mindless idiots' over sectarian chants in Belfast pub
    23,525  45
    3
    		Virgil van Dijk could lose his house after landlord Solskjaer secures Man United job
    19,772  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Neville Southall handed over his Twitter to Irish sex workers last night and here's what they had to say
    5,121  2
    2
    		What's in our mam's makeup bags?
    4,291  0
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I keep trying - but how do I help my girlfriend with her career?
    1,737  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    US man pleads guilty to kidnapping girl and killing her parents
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    CORK
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie