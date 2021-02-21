Facebook shuts down Instagram accounts advertising illegal St Patricks Day rave

FACEBOOK HAS SHUT down social media profiles advertising an illegal “lockdown rave” after profiles gained traction online.

The event, which has been advertised on both Instagram and Snapchat, would be in breach of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions if it went ahead.

“We have restricted access to this account as it violates government Covid-19 health guidelines,” said a Facebook company spokesperson.

“We are committed to supporting the HSE’s work to keep people safe and informed, including on the importance of social distancing.”

While Level 5 restrictions officially end on 5 March, it is all but certain that they will be extended into April.

Level 5 restrictions prevent social gatherings of any type, with exceptions for social bubbles or for essential family reasons like childcare.

According to posts seen by TheJournal.ie, the illegal rave was planned to be held in Dublin or Kildare, and organisers were planning on announcing the location 12 hours before the event began.

Posts by the organiser before the page was taken down reported that they had sold over 1200 tickets to the event.

The group’s Snapchat profile has also been taken down, due to Snapchat’s community safety policy against using the app for any illegal purposes.

“Our community guidelines clearly state that Snapchat should not be used for any type of illegal activity and anyone who sees things like this should immediately report it in app,” said a spokesperson for Snapchat.

A PayPal account linked to the event has also been closed, due to information used in the creation of the account being either fraudulent or stolen.

Fine Gael TD for Dublin Mid-West Emer Higgins had called on social media platforms to remove all content that relates to the illegal rave, calling the event “reckless”.

A private social media group advertising a ‘Paddy’s Day Lockdown Rave’ was initially set up on Instagram and seems to have now migrated to Snapchat. It is being advertised as a paid event, with tickets priced at €20 for ravers who want to attend this reckless rave in a warehouse at an undisclosed location in Dublin or Kildare.

“If this event goes ahead it will be a flagrant dismissal of the current legislations and a mockery to all the efforts everyone has made in the battle against Covid-19.”

Higgins said that while restrictions have been tough on everyone, now was not the time to return to normality and urged those considering attending to think again.

“Think of your families. Think of the vulnerable people in our society who might die if they get this virus,” said Higgins.

With reporting by Adam Daly