Monday 7 November 2022
Facebook owner Meta reportedly planning massive layoffs

Meta employs approximately 3,000 people in Ireland.

1 hour ago 10,453 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

FACEBOOK-PARENT COMPANY META will become the latest tech firm to scale back its workforce, with plans to layoff thousands of employees this week, US media reported yesterday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the layoffs could impact “many thousands” of Meta employees and that an announcement was expected as soon as Wednesday.

As of 30 September, Meta had about 87,000 employees worldwide across its different platforms, which include social media sites Facebook and Instagram as well as messaging platform Whatsapp.

Approximately 3,000 of these employees are located in Ireland, according to Silicon Republic.

In his announcement of Meta’s disappointing third quarter results, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the firm’s staff would not increase by the end of 2023, and might decrease slightly.

The latest plans from Meta follow recent announcements by other tech firms to freeze hiring or cut their workforce as the industry fights  economic headwinds.

Last Thursday, Silicon Valley firms Stripe and Lyft announced large-scale layoffs while Amazon said it would freeze hiring in its corporate offices.

Twitter, freshly acquired by Elon Musk, abruptly fired about half of its 7,500 employees last week.

One former Irish Twitter employee tweeted last week: “Woke up to the sad news that I’m no longer a Tweep. I loved every single moment working on the global @TwitterComms team, collaborating with and learning from an outstanding group of talented people.” 

Another employee that has been laid off in Ireland tweeted: “I loved this company with all my heart. I was incredibly proud to work here for nearly five years learning from the best people but all good things come to an end.” 

Concerns have bee raised about the future of tech companies in Ireland, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin criticising the way in which staff were let go, saying that it was “not acceptable” and was “fairly unprecedented”.

Ad-supported platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google are suffering from advertisers’ budget cuts as they struggle with inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta in the third quarter saw its profits fall to $4.4 billion, a 52% decrease year-over-year.

Meta’s stock price took a major hit on the disappointing results, falling 25% in one day.

The company’s market value over the past year is down to $600 billion.

In addition to its ad-supported business woes, investors have been worried about Zuckerberg’s decision to devote major funds into developing the metaverse.

With additional reporting by Jamie McCarron

AFP

