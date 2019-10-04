This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 4 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook warned that new privacy rules could aid terrorism and child abuse

The social media network has been dogged by several privacy scandals in recent years.

By AFP Friday 4 Oct 2019, 11:37 AM
57 minutes ago 2,099 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4836977
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pictured during the week.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pictured during the week.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pictured during the week.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

THE UNITED STATES, Britain and Australia have called on Facebook to give authorities the ability to circumvent encryption used in its messaging services — a measure opposed by the social media giant.

Facebook has been dogged by several privacy scandals in recent years and has pledged to boost user protections by rolling out end-to-end encryption across all of its social media platforms.

But that plan risks weakening the ability of law enforcement to detect criminal acts including terrorism and the sharing of child sexual abuse images, according to a joint letter signed by US Attorney General William Barr, British Home Secretary Priti Patel and Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.

“Facebook has not committed to address our serious concerns about the impact its proposals could have on protecting our most vulnerable citizens,” said the letter, addressed to company chief Mark Zuckerberg and seen by AFP.

The company already encrypts WhatsApp messages from end-to-end — meaning only the sender and recipient can read the message — and is working to extend the technology to other apps in its family, including Messenger and Instagram.

Facebook says it is intent on introducing the service without granting oversight to law enforcement agencies.

“We strongly oppose government attempts to build backdoors because they would undermine the privacy and security of people everywhere,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Zuckerberg said users want encryption, adding that patterns of behavior and connections between accounts could be used to detect illicit behavior even if authorities could not see data in private messages.

Striking a balance 

During a livestreamed question and answer session with employees, Zuckerberg said Facebook would continue to work with authorities to strike a balance between privacy concerns and fighting crimes such as child exploitation and terrorism.

“Having the availability to look at the content is a useful signal, and when you lose that you are fighting that battle with at least a hand tied behind your back and you hope there is a lot of good stuff you can do with your other hand,” Zuckerberg said.

But he added that encryption had many positive benefits such as protection for journalists and political protesters. Rights groups agreed.

“These technologies protect billions of communications every day, from the sensitive correspondence of victims of domestic violence to businesses’ financial records to our private medical information,” Hannah Quay-de la Vallee, senior technologist at the Washington-based nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology, said. 

Surveillance whistleblower Edward Snowden also criticised the US request to Facebook.

“The government is demanding backdoor access to the private communications of 1.5 billion people using WhatsApp,” Snowden tweeted.

“If Facebook agrees, it may be the largest overnight violation of privacy in history.”

Privacy woes 

Facebook’s efforts to bolster user privacy come after a number of damaging scandals.

In July, the US Federal Trade Commission hit the company with a record $5 billion (about €4.5 billion) fine for data protection violations in a wide-ranging settlement that calls for revamping privacy controls and oversight at the social network.

The FTC concluded that Facebook had violated a 2011 pledge to protect user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica affair, when a political consultancy gained access to the data of nearly 90 million users and used it to target voters.

The same consultancy worked on both the Leave campaign in Britain’s Brexit referendum of 2016 and on US President Donald Trump’s election campaign in the same year.

In the company’s latest privacy lapse, phone numbers linked to more than 400 million Facebook accounts were last month listed online on an exposed server that was not password protected.

Data sharing 

Yesterday’s request comes soon after the signing of the CLOUD Act Agreement, which will allow British and US law enforcement agencies to demand electronic data regarding serious crimes directly from tech companies based in the other country.

The agreement will allow “more efficient and effective access to data needed for quick-moving investigations”, Barr said in the statement.

Facebook interpreted the CLOUD Act to allow technology companies to enable users to have private online conversations and be required to provide available information to valid legal requests — not build backdoors into encrypted systems.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie