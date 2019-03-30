This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Facebook to tighten live stream access after mosque attacks

Facebook is looking into barring people who have previously violated the social network’s community standards from livestreaming.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 7:36 AM
34 minutes ago 683 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4568473
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FACEBOOK SAID IT is tightening live video streaming rules in response to the service being used to broadcast deadly attacks on mosques in New Zealand.

The Christchurch attacks — carried out by a self-avowed white supremacist who opened fire on worshippers at two mosques — claimed 50 lives.

Many people have “rightly questioned how online platforms such as Facebook were used to circulate horrific videos of the attack,” chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said in an online post.

“In the wake of the terrorist attack, we are taking three steps: strengthening the rules for using Facebook Live, taking further steps to address hate on our platforms, and supporting the New Zealand community,” she added.

Facebook is looking into barring people who have previously violated the social network’s community standards from livestreaming on its platform, according to Sandberg.

The social network is also investing in improving software to quickly identify edited versions of violent video or images to prevent them from be shared or re-posted.

“While the original New Zealand attack video was shared Live, we know that this video spread mainly through people re-sharing it and re-editing it to make it harder for our systems to block it,” Sandberg said.

“People with bad intentions will always try to get around our security measures.”

Facebook identified more than 900 different videos showing portions of the streamed violence.

Hateful nationalism

The social network is using artificial intelligence tools to identify and remove hate groups in Australia and New Zealand, according to Sandberg.

Those groups will be banned from Facebook services, she said.

Facebook this week announce it would ban praise or support for white nationalism and white separatism as part of a stepped-up crackdown on hate speech.

The ban will be enforced starting next week on the leading online social network and Instagram.

“It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organised hate groups and have no place on our services,” the social network said in a statement.

Facebook policies already banned posts endorsing white supremacy as part of its prohibition against spewing hate at people based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity or religion.

The ban had not applied to some postings because it was reasoned they were expressions of broader concepts of nationalism or political independence, according to the social network.

Facebook said that conversations with academics and “members of civil society” in recent months led it to view white nationalism and separatism as linked to organised hate groups.

People who enter search terms associated with white supremacy will get results referring them to resources such as Life After Hate, which focus on helping people turn their backs on such groups, according to Facebook.

Amid pressure from governments around the world, Facebook has ramped up machine learning and artificial intelligence tools for finding and removing hateful content.

“We are deeply committed to strengthening our policies, improving our technology and working with experts to keep Facebook safe,” Sandberg said.

“We must all stand united against hate and work together to fight it wherever and whenever it occurs.”

With reporting by - © AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    67,903  8
    2
    		MPs have voted against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time
    59,201  155
    3
    		Boyzone singer Keith Duffy hospitalised before show in Bangkok
    55,934  48
    Fora
    1
    		Burger restaurant chain Bunsen quietly opened its first overseas location in Barcelona
    309  0
    2
    		GoCar and Fleet have been enlisted to provide shared transport to Dublin council staff
    135  0
    3
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland is fretful over data rules hampering its DNA research business
    33  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Sale Sharks v Connacht, Challenge Cup quarter-final
    47,366  59
    2
    		'It came to a stage where getting out of bed would take an hour, my joints were completely swollen'
    35,541  5
    3
    		Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    33,685  107
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bye from DailyEdge.ie, and thanks for all the memories
    26,609  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,749  0
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I keep trying - but how do I help my girlfriend with her career?
    3,558  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US Attorney General confirms he will release a redacted version of the Mueller report to Congress
    US Attorney General confirms he will release a redacted version of the Mueller report to Congress
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    GARDAí
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding
    EU
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    A Brexistential crisis: So what happens now?
    Explainer: Why oh why is Theresa May's Brexit deal being voted on again?
    CORK
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    Gardaí in Cork carry out simulated training exercise involving 15 people in emergency department
    'It’s horrendous, we’re so helpless': Mum of three-year-old hit and run victim praying for full recovery
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie