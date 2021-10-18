#Open journalism No news is bad news

Facebook to hire 10,000 workers in EU to build ‘the metaverse’

The new computing platform will encompass augmented and virtual reality.

By Press Association Monday 18 Oct 2021, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 4,730 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5577448
Image: PA
Image: PA

FACEBOOK SAYS IT it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform.

The company said in a blog post on Sunday that the high-skilled workers will help build “the metaverse”, a futuristic notion for connecting people online that encompasses augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook executives have been touting the metaverse as the next big thing after the mobile internet as they also contend with controversies such as the testimony of a whistleblowing former employee and concerns about how the company handles vaccine-related and political misinformation on its platform.

In a separate blog post on Sunday, the company defended its approach to combatting hate speech, in response to a Wall Street Journal article that examined the company’s inability to detect and remove hateful and excessively violent posts.

