This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FactCheck: Was there a plan to close the Luas Green Line for up to four years to construct the Metrolink?

The Minister for Transport was among those to make the claim.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 Mar 2019, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,624 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4563457

Factcheck

EARLIER THIS WEEK, the National Transport Authority (NTA) unveiled plans for a new ‘preferred route’ for the Metrolink project.

Perhaps the biggest change to the project was the proposal that the route will no longer continue south of the Charlemont Luas stop in Dublin.

The announcement had been widely expected, following reports that upgrading the Luas Green Line would have majorly disrupted services along its route.

That followed suggestions that the NTA would alter its original plans to move the Metro underground, in order to avoid disruption to communities in Ranelagh in south Dublin.

Estimates for how long the suspension of Luas Green Line services would last varied, with Minister for Transport Shane Ross among those to suggest that the service would be disrupted for years.

Last month, the Minister claimed that the closure of the Luas Green Line was “off the agenda”, and said that trams would have been suspended on the line for up to four years.

But was the Minister’s estimate accurate? Was there a proposal to close the Luas Green Line for up to four years to construct the Metrolink?

The Claim

Concerns over the suspension of Luas Green Line services to facilitate the construction of the Metrolink arose after plans for the line were published last March.

Residents in Ranelagh – near the proposed Charlemont and Beechwood stops – were unhappy about proposals to close a through-road from Dunville Avenue to Beechwood Road.

They expressed concerns about the impact of the proposal to upgrade the Green Line to metro standard after the public consultation phase for the project ended.

While those concerns initially focused on the impact of the closure of Dunville Avenue on local communities, the emphasis soon switched to the closure of the Green Line.

Dunville The proposed station at Beechwood, located where Dunville Avenue meets Beechwood Road Source: National Transport Authority

According to the public consultation document for the newly published ‘preferred route’ proposals, the Rethink Metrolink group claimed that the closure of the line would cause “commuter chaos”.

“45,000 daily commuters will lose the Luas service for between 9 and 24 months during construction,” the group said. 

At an Oireachtas hearing in July, Peter Nash of Rethink Metrolink – a local group – claimed the closure of the through-road would create a partition in local communities akin to “Checkpoint Charlie” at the Berlin Wall.

Two solutions to resolve the issue were subsequently proffered.

One was to construct a rail bridge over the road; the other involved a ‘cut and cover’ plan, which would have seen the Metrolink moved underground instead. 

However, it emerged that those plans would have caused the Luas Green Line to be disconnected, potentially disrupting service for a number of years.

Last month, Minister for Transport Shane Ross held talks with the National Transport Authority to warn against doing this.

Briefing reporters on the issue, he said that a two- or four-year disruption to the Luas Green Line would be unacceptable, and that he would “not countenance that sort of delay”.

Ross later reiterated his comments in an interview with RTÉ News, saying that closing “an artery into a major city for four years is completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Metrolink preferred The new Metrolink route, published on Tuesday, which stops at Charlemont in Ranelagh Source: National Transport Authority

The evidence

A suggestion that Luas Green Line services would be suspended to facilitate the construction of the Metrolink were first made when the initial plans were published last March.

An appraisal report by Transport Infrastructure Ireland noted that a section of the line between Ranelagh and Charlemont would have to be closed for three months.

It read:

During the construction stage (estimated to be three months), services on the existing Luas Green Line will be severed with inbound passengers disembarking at Ranelagh Stop and proceeding on foot to Charlemont Stop to continue their journey.
Outbound passengers will be similarly affected during construction.

Estimates of a four-year closure later emerged after the public consultation process, when the National Transport Authority suggested moving the line underground in Ranelagh to avoid disruption to local residents.

However, the figure is not mentioned in the new Metrolink plans, published on Tuesday.

TheJournal.ie asked the National Transport Authority, the Department of Transport, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to clarify where the figure came from.

A spokesman for the National Transport Authority said the authority was “happy to stand over” the figure.

Related Reads

25.02.19 Dublin campaigners protest demolition of apartment complex and pool for MetroLink
22.02.19 Metrolink: How did we get here and what's next?
21.02.19 Closure of Luas Green Line to facilitate Metrolink 'off the agenda', Ross says

“It was included in a report that we commissioned, which concluded that the proposed project that went under Beechwood would add significantly to the Green Line disruption,” he said.

“It found that period of disruption would be between two and four years.”

The spokesman added that the report hasn’t been made publicly available yet, but would soon be published on the authority’s website.

A spokesman for Transport Infrastructure Ireland referenced the same report, and also said the agency would stand over the figure.

“If you were to continue tunneling, you’d have to disconnect the entire system,” the spokesman said. “By doing that, you’d be severing the Green line entirely.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport could not be reached for comment.

Verdict

The claim made by the Minister for Transport was that the Metrolink would an close “an artery into a major city [the Luas Green Line] for four years”.

As described above, this claim was not in the original plans for the Metrolink, published in March 2018, when it was suggested that part of the line would have to close for up to three months.

However, a public consultation into those plans raised concerns about the impact those plans would have on the local community in Ranelagh, and the National Transport Authority suggested moving the line underground to mitigate this instead.

The authority, along with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, told TheJournal.ie that an as-yet unpublished report found that the plan to divert the Metrolink underground would mean closing the Luas Green Line for up to four years.

As a result, we rate this claim: TRUE.

As per our verdict guide, this means the claim is accurate, and is not missing any significant details or context. 

TheJournal.ie’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man awarded $80 million after claiming weed killer caused his cancer
    62,433  32
    2
    		Aer Lingus will offer special rescue fares to passengers affected by WOW Air collapse
    56,395  32
    3
    		The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    45,138  67
    Fora
    1
    		CroíValve has raised €3.2 million for its minimally invasive heart treatment device
    193  0
    2
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    91  0
    3
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    12  0
    The42
    1
    		Journalist who survived Chapecoense plane crash dies after playing football match
    36,042  4
    2
    		Man United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss
    27,990  112
    3
    		Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    24,579  68
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 pairs of jeans we have repurchased time and time again
    6,072  0
    2
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    5,209  4
    3
    		Things your mam told you when you were younger that you wish you'd listened to now
    4,623  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    EU
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie