A global summit on combatting misinformation starts today - sign up here for updates

WHETHER IT’S ABOUT Covid-19, Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine or climate change denialism, misinformation is becoming a more frequent feature of our lives.

Just yesterday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan told reporters how the State is actively reviewing disinformation threats to Ireland’s election process “on a regular basis”, after Electoral Commission Art O’Leary chief told the Consultative Forum on International Security that that disinformation around elections is at an “enormous” scale.

Fact-checkers are playing a key role in fighting the threat of misinformation. And this week, hundreds of fact-checkers from around the globe have gathered in South Korea for one of the world’s biggest conferences on misinformation.

Global Fact 10 kicked off in Seoul today and will last until Friday. Throughout the event there’ll be discussions on regulation, talks about the effectiveness of various fact-checking techniques and presentations involving large social platforms.

The Journal is at the conference and will send a newsletter every day with updates.

We’ll have coverage of the latest misinformation trends and details on how fact-checkers are attempting to combat them, as well as insights into what big tech companies like Meta, Twitter, Google and TikTok say they’re doing to clamp down on fake news.

