Poll: Was the government right to give bailout to the FAI?

YESTERDAY, MINISTER for Sport Shane Ross announced details of the FAI’s refinancing arrangement aimed at saving the troubled organisation.

The association has been in the financial mire after a tumultuous year saw the departure of long-time chief executive John Delaney and the extent of its economic turmoil laid bare. Fears had been raised that the association itself may be in jeopardy given the extent of its debts.

Ross said that Sport Ireland’s funding would be restored to the FAI and doubled to €5.8 million each year from 2020 to 2023.

An interest-free loan of €2.5 million will also be provided each year to 2022. The minister said this “is not a bailout by any standard” yesterday, but it is clear the money comes at a vital time in the future of the organisation.

So, today we’re asking you: Was the government right to give bailout to the FAI?

