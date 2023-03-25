FAI condemns racist abuse of Ireland underage players

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has condemned racist abuse aimed at Ireland underage players.

The messages have been described as “vile and horrific,” and were aimed at the Ireland U15s team from several social media accounts following recent back-to-back 6-0 wins over Latvia.

An FAI statement read: “The Football Association of Ireland is aware of vile and horrific racist abuse aimed at players from our Men’s Under 15 international squad on multiple social media outlets.

“The FAI takes the protection of all Irish players seriously. We abhor such ignorant and unacceptable online abuse of any player and we are working with the Gardai, the social media companies, the families of the players and their clubs to ensure that this matter is dealt with in the appropriate manner.

“We have spoken with the players and their families tonight and offered them our full support.”

FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill said: “There is no place for racism in football. To see such young players targeted in this manner is particularly sickening and the FAI will do everything in our power to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held responsible for their disgraceful actions.”

FAI President Gerry McAnaney added: “I was proud to see these players represent Ireland in their Under 15 international against Latvia in Whitehall on Tuesday and proud of the delight they took in representing their country. I can assure their families that as an Association we fully support all our players. We cannot tolerate such behaviour in society and sport.”

The FAI added that they have no further comment to make whilst this matter is under investigation.

Written by Paul Fennessy and posted on the42.ie