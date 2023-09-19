Advertisement

Tuesday 19 September 2023
James Crombie/INPHO The competition is heading for the penultimate stage.
# FAI Cup
Cork City face St Pat's while Galway United take on Bohs in FAI Cup semi-finals
In the Women’s FAI Cup semi-finals, Sligo Rovers square off with Athlone Town and Shamrock Rovers meet Shelbourne.
1.2k
7
1 hour ago

CORK CITY WILL face St Patrick’s Athletic while Galway United prepare to meet Bohemians following the draw for the men’s FAI Cup semi-finals.

Galway United, who are on the verge of winning the First Division this weekend, welcome Bohemians to Eamonn Deacy Park as the 2021 winners St Pat’s travel to Turners Cross for the other semi-final clash.

Galway-Bohs will be played on Saturday, 7 October, while St Pat’s and Cork City face off on Sunday, 8 October. Both fixtures will kick off at 2.40pm, and be shown live on RTÉ One.

In the Women’s FAI Cup, the semi-final draw sees reigning champions Shelbourne travel to Shamrock Rovers, with Sligo Rovers taking on Athlone Town in the other final-four fixture.

Both clashes will be played on Saturday, 14 October, and live on LOI TV.

Men’s FAI Cup Semi-finals

  • Galway United v Bohemians, Eamonn Deacy Park, Saturday, 7 October, 2023, 2.40pm, live on RTÉ One
  • Cork City v St Patrick’s Athletic, Turner’s Cross, Sunday, 8 October, 2023, 2.40pm, live on RTÉ One

Women’s FAI Cup semi-final draw

  • Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium, Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 4pm, live on LOI TV.
  • Sligo Rovers v Athlone Town, The Showgrounds, Saturday, 14 October, 2023, 6pm, live on LOI TV.

- Updated with fixture details.

 

The 42 Team
