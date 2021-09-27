FAI officials probing concerns over Limerick District League finances

FAI OFFICIALS ARE to meet with the members of the Limerick District League (LDL) committee in the coming days after concerns were raised by club representatives about the LDL’s finances.

The LDL has agreed to postpone its Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled for tomorrow night, on foot of a request from the FAI, pending the outcome of the meeting on 4 October, which will be held in Limerick.

Informed sources said the LDL has nothing to hide and that it stands over its annual accounts.

An LDL spokesman said they would not be commenting as they did not want to preempt the meeting with FAI top brass.

The LDL became aware of claims made on social media that some personnel were paid thousands of euro even though they were not active because of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

An informed source said these allegations were “not true”.

They added that in lockdown during the 2019/2020 season the LDL continued to conduct Zoom meetings, and that “duty payments” made to all personnel were paid in line with normal practice.

It’s understood the FAI received legal correspondence from at least one club complaining about the LDL’s spending.

The LDL recently received 33 signatures from club members seeking an “Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)” in order to hold “a vote of no confidence” in a senior LDL official who was not identified, the source said.

This was ruled out of order by the committee due to an error in one of the signatures, and a subsequent appeal was refused.

A small number of clubs had also complained they were delays in receiving money back from the LDL after they had pre-paid their season fees prior to the season being cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, an informed LDL source said these fees have now been repaid in full.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

FAI representatives have also sought separate meetings with representatives of clubs.

An email sent on 24 September to the LDL, from the FAI Chief Operating Officer, Rea Walshe, seen by this reporter, read: “The FAI have been made aware over the last number of weeks, of a number of issues arising within the Limerick District League. We understand that the Limerick District League AGM is due to be held on the 28th of September and we would request that you postpone this AGM in order to allow the FAI to meet with representatives of both the Limerick District League Committee and of your clubs in order to establish the exact issues that have arisen and how the FAI can help to resolve these issues.”

The email asks the LDL to inform clubs the AGM will be postponed “until further notice to allow the FAI to assist with resolving issues that have arisen”.

Walshe adds that following meetings with the LDL and club representatives on October 4th, “the FAI will make recommendations to resolve the issues that have arisen and ensure that football in Limerick continues”.

A subsequent email sent from the LDL to club secretaries explains that “after receiving email and contact from Rea Walshe, the LDL have decided to postpone the AGM”.

This evening, an FAI spokesman said the association had “no comment to make”.