Wednesday 2 August 2023
Evan Treacy/INPHO Vera Pauw arrives back in Ireland today.
# Decision time
FAI to conduct 'full and comprehensive review' of World Cup with Pauw's future to be determined
The Irish squad landed back in Dublin today.
1 hour ago

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland squad today landed home from the women’s World Cup in Australia but Vera Pauw’s future remains up in the air. 

Pauw is out of contract at the end of the month, with Ireland’s next game slated to be the clash with Northern Ireland in the Nations League on 23 September. Contract renewal talks with Pauw were paused prior to the World Cup, and the FAI refused to comment on Pauw’s future while at the competition. Pauw herself called for clarity on the situation prior to the final game against Nigeria, and expects to continue on in the role. 

The FAI today released a statement saying the World Cup would be reviewed and then discussed at board level. The FAI review all international camps as standard practice, but the World Cup review will have added significance as it will decide Pauw’s future. 

“The Football Association of Ireland would like to congratulate the players, management and staff of the Ireland Women’s National Team on their performance at the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 and to thank all Irish fans both at home, around the world and in Australia for their magnificent support”, read the Association’s statement. 

“We look forward to celebrating the team with fans at the Homecoming event on O’Connell Street in Dublin tomorrow evening.

“With our World Cup journey at an end, the FAI will now undertake a full and comprehensive review of the campaign and tournament, as is our standard practice, and this will be discussed at the next FAI Board Meeting in the coming weeks.” 

 

Written by Gavin Cooney and posted on the42.ie

