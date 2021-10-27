FAI applies for sold-out Portugal clash to be covered by touting law after tickets surface online

THE FAI HAS now applied for next month’s sold-out World Cup qualifier against Portugal to be designated under ticket touting legislation after tickets emerged on sale online for more than face value.

Tickets for the game against a star-studded Portugal squad sold out within an hour of going on general sale this morning, but some have since surfaced online, some priced at three times their face value. The Association say anyone buying a touted ticket risks being denied entry to the game.

The Sale of Tickets Act was enacted on 31 July this year, and bans the resale of tickets to live events, matches and concerts at a price above their face value.

Events must meet two criteria for the law to apply: the venue in which it is held must hold at least 1,000 paying customers, and the event organiser must be of the “reasonable opinion” that the event will be of sufficient demand that it will give rise to the secondary selling of tickets.

Organisers can apply for designation for a venue/event free of charge, with applications available on the Department of Enterprise website.

The Department of Enterprise confirmed in a statement earlier today that no application for the match on 11 November had been received.

“Therefore, the event is not designated under the Act,” it said.

Speaking this afternoon, however, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar confirmed that the FAI has “now applied for the Ireland v Portugal match to be designated”.

“We think we can turn around that application within a couple of days,” Varadkar said.

But in the meantime, until that application is turned around and assessed it’s not illegal to resell tickets for a higher value.

“So we have to get that application turned around in the next couple of days,” he said.

Varadkar said the Department will now be taking a more proactive approach with regards to the legislation.

“The legislation now largely puts the onus on the venue or on the promoter to apply for the event to be designated but I think the lesson from the Ireland v Portugal experience is that the Department needs to take a more proactive approach in this,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier today, Sinn Féin’s enterprise spokesperson Louise O’Reilly said the government needs to take a good hard look at how it can be proactive and help fans avoid being impacted by ticket touts.

She added the FAI should also have applied for the event to be designated, but if the industry isn’t going to be proactive then the onus is on the government to work to protect fans.

Ireland cannot qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but can greatly hamper Portugal’s qualification prospects with a win on Thursday, 11 November.

The game will be the first Irish soccer international to be played before a 51,000 sell-out capacity crowd in two years, since a 1-1 draw with Denmark in a thwarted bid to qualify for Euro 2020.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney