FAI refinancing package set to be announced this afternoon

A REFINANCING ARRANGEMENT for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) involving Bank of Ireland, the government and Uefa is due to be announced this afternoon.

The FAI is currently saddled with debts of around €62 million and in need of an injection of around €18 million to remain solvent.

Earlier this month, FAI chairperson Roy Barrett met with Uefa, Sports Minister Shane Ross and Bank of Ireland in order to secure a financing package to keep the Association afloat.

A Uefa delegation also met with Minister Ross and Bank of Ireland’s – the FAI’s main creditor – in recent weeks to discuss the financial crisis at the Association.

It has been confirmed this morning that Minister Ross and Minister of State Brendan Griffin will meet with representatives from the FAI, Uefa and Bank of Irland today.

The Ministers and FAI representatives are expected to speak to the media following the meeting.

It’s understood that details of a refinancing arrangement for the FAI is set to be announced.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney