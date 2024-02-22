FAI to appear before Public Accounts Committee to examine Department and Sport Ireland funding

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will appear before the Public Accounts hearing this morning as the committee examines the oversight and governance of Departmental and Sport Ireland funding.

The committee will seek details of how the FAI used Covid-19 grant funding of €33.7 million.

Ahead of the Committee, chair Brian Stanley noted that in January 2020, the Government announced a financial rescue package for the FAI.

In accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding related to that deal, Sport Ireland has an obligation to monitor the financial position, internal controls and governance of the FAI.

Advertisement

The 2020 package provided €20 million in funding over three years, including a doubling of annual State funding to €5.8 million and an annual interest-free loan of €2.5 million.

This rescue package followed a “governance crisis” within the association.

Stanley said this crisis included “admissions that the association had failed to adhere to conditions for grant funding in 2017”.

Former FAI CEO John Delaney said he issued his employers a personal cheque worth €100,000 in April 2017 which he described as “a once-off bridging loan to the Association to aid a very short-term cash flow issue”.

However, Sport Ireland said the FAI did not give it a full explanation about all circumstances surrounding this loan, which was a requirement of the Sport Ireland funding.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill will be among the association representatives in attendance.