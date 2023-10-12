FAI hit loyal families with €100 increase in cost of season ticket

THE FAI HAVE increased the price of renewing a family season ticket by €100 for 2024.

The bundle, which incorporates two adults and two children, has seen a year-on-year increase from €360 to €460 for those loyal supporters who have been on board since 2022 or earlier.

Conversely, the rise for fans who bought family tickets for the first time in 2023 is only €10, from €450 to €460.

While all other adult renewals cost the same as the previous 12 months – ranging from €115 for a student to those in Category A at €270 – an individual child’s season ticket renewal has also increased from €10 to €65

The renewal process began yesterday and runs until Wednesday, 25 October, with the FAI confirming that all senior men’s and U-21 fixtures are included in the 2024 package.

On its website, the FAI state that six senior games will be accounted for. So far, the Nations League qualifying campaign is the only set of confirmed competitive fixtures for the senior team next year, with three games at Aviva Stadium taking place between 2 September and 19 November.

There remains a slim possibility that Stephen Kenny’s side will earn a Euro 2024 play-off place, and the home leg of that has also been earmarked by the FAI for inclusion in next year’s offering.

Two friendlies are also likely to be confirmed in the coming months, although the FAI acknowledged that “in the event the Association does not deliver six games – a credit will be applied to your Season Ticket Account for 2025.”

The price rise comes in the aftermath of last year’s record sales, with 23,000 season tickets snapped up by supporters.

A spokesperson for the FAI said: “The Football Association of Ireland launched the renewal phase of the 2024 Ireland MNT Season Ticket Package with a price freeze being extended for a third year across the majority of categories, including all adult season ticket starting at €150.

“Family tickets for both renewals and new tickets have been aligned to one price of €460, which equates to €76 each game (less than €20 per person) for a family of four, and more family tickets have been made available for 2024.

“The renewal phase of our Season Ticket campaign is live until October 25th with general sale available thereafter. We look forward to welcoming all our Season Ticket holders to the Aviva Stadium in 2024.”

