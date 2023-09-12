Fair City actor Aaron Harris dies suddenly in Spain

FAIR CITY ACTOR Aaron Harris, who played Detective Sergeant Myles Byrne, has died.

Harris, whose real name is David, died suddenly in Spain on 4 September, his death notice on RIP.ie says.

It reads: “Pre-deceased by Victor and Vivienne. Sadly missed by his loving partner Louise, brothers Hayman and Ken, sister Alison, brother-in-law Gerry, sisters-in-law Anne-Marie, Siobhan and Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement

Harris first appeared on Fair City in the late 1990s.

Between 1994 and 1996, the actor played DS Andy Dixon on British police drama Wycliffe, according to RTÉ.

He has also worked on Call The Midwife, Holby City, Ballykissangel and The Bill.

In a post on Facebook, fellow Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill, who plays Detective John Deegan, paid tribute to Harris.

“We had fun working together, even though I sometimes drove him crazy. I was very fond of Aaron, and wish his a happy journey to the great show in the sky,” he wrote.

“RIP brother.”