Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 12 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
RTÉ Aaron Harris
# RIP
Fair City actor Aaron Harris dies suddenly in Spain
Harris played Detective Sergeant Myles Byrne on the RTÉ show.
15.1k
12
1 hour ago

FAIR CITY ACTOR Aaron Harris, who played Detective Sergeant Myles Byrne, has died. 

Harris, whose real name is David, died suddenly in Spain on 4 September, his death notice on RIP.ie says. 

It reads: “Pre-deceased by Victor and Vivienne. Sadly missed by his loving partner Louise, brothers Hayman and Ken, sister Alison, brother-in-law Gerry, sisters-in-law Anne-Marie, Siobhan and Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.” 

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed. 

Harris first appeared on Fair City in the late 1990s. 

Between 1994 and 1996, the actor played DS Andy Dixon on British police drama Wycliffe, according to RTÉ. 

He has also worked on Call The Midwife, Holby City, Ballykissangel and The Bill. 

In a post on Facebook, fellow Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill, who plays Detective John Deegan, paid tribute to Harris. 

“We had fun working together, even though I sometimes drove him crazy. I was very fond of Aaron, and wish his a happy journey to the great show in the sky,” he wrote. 

“RIP brother.” 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     