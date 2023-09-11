Minister still has concerns about 'unintended consequences' of Fair Deal rental income change

MINISTER OF STATE for Older People Mary Butler has said she still has concerns about what she called “unintended consequences” of a move to allow residents in long-term nursing home care to retain an increased percentage of rental income from their homes.

Butler said in March she was disappointed that she was not consulted on the proposal and was concerned that it may result in premature entry into nursing homes.

In April, Cabinet agreed to change the rule governing rental income under the Fair Deal scheme.

Before nursing home resident had to hand over 80% of all rental income raised from their main residence to pay for their care.

Ministers agreed to reduce this to 40% meaning nursing home residents are able to keep 60% of any money raised from rent.

The Fair Deal Scheme is a scheme of financial support for people who require long-term nursing home care in Ireland. It is designed to give financial assistance to those who require full-time nursing care, regardless of their financial circumstances.

The Government aim was the move would bring 8,000 homes into the rental market.

At the Fianna Fáil party think-in in Tipperary this evening, Butler was asked if she still had those concerns.

“I do. I do still have concerns. And you know if we are going to make any changes, we have to make sure that those concerns are not there,” she said.

“Older people when they go into a nursing home, they don’t want to pack up all their belongings the same day and rent out their house. What we do know is that the amount of people that rent out homes when they are in nursing home is minimal. It’s really a small amount of people,” she said.

A review of the Fair Deal scheme is due to be delivered to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly next week, she said.

“I do have genuine concerns and I always did and my opinion hasn’t changed,” she said.