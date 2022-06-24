Man stabbed several times during attack in Dublin 3

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man was stabbed multiple times in the Fairview area of Dublin 3 yesterday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 8pm on Fairview Avenue Lower in Dublin 3, gardaí said.

The victim was brought to the Mater Hospital where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí at Clontarf were alerted to a serious assault that occurred on Thursday 23rd June, 2022 at approximately 8.20pm. on Fairview Avenue Lower, Dublin 3.

Advertisement

“One male received a number of stab wounds and was taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“A scene has been preserved and investigations ongoing.”