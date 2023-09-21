Advertisement

# FAKE NEWS
Gardaí warn of fake €50 notes circulating in Cork town
GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED local businesses in Bantry, Co Cork of fake €50 notes that are circulating in the town after receiving multiple reports from the community.

The stores that were targeted immediately contacted the Gardaí once they had realised that the notes were counterfeit.

According to gardaí in Bantry, the counterfeit notes were of good quality.

The first incident happened last week on Tuesday 12 of September at 12pm.

Speaking to C103′s Cork Today Show, Garda Bridget Harnett of Bantry Garda Station said that the shopkeepers had not realised at first that they had been handed a fake note – however contacted the station once they did.

Gardaí have since warned all store owners to be careful and take the time to check €50 notes. Usually the notes travel, so Gardaí are urging all areas of Cork to be careful.

€50 notes have multiple security features that shopkeepers can use to authenticate the validity of them.

Indicators on an authentic €50 note will include a holographic ’50′ on the corner of the note, a hologram patch on both sides, security threads – which can be viewed by shining a light at the back of the note – and various watermarks.

Additionally, the lines on both ends of the note should match up and align when the note is folded. The use of ‘checker pens’ are commonly suggested to shopkeepers who will accept large denominations of cash.

Harnett told the radio show that investigations into the incidents are underway and gardaí are urging business and others to be careful when accepting €50 notes.

