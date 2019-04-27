This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 27 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

China police smash $30 million fake Lego ring

The seized moulds included a Star Wars knock-off called Star Plan.

By AFP Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,003 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4609437
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CHINESE POLICE HAVE dismantled a ring accused of manufacturing some $30 million worth of counterfeit Lego sold across the country.

Police earlier this week raided the premises of Lepin — a Chinese toymaker manufacturing Lego knockoffs in the southern city of Shenzhen — arresting four people, Shanghai police said yesterday.

“In October 2018, the Shanghai police found that Lepin building blocks available on the market were extremely similar to that of Lego,” the statement said.

The toys were copied from Lego blueprints and sent to a factory in Shenzhen to be manufactured before they were sold all over China.

“Across more than 10 assembly lines, over 90 moulds had been produced… (police seized) some 630,000 completed pieces worth more than 200 million yuan ($30 million),” the statement said. 

Images from raid — posted on official law enforcement social media accounts — showed moulds and boxes that looked remarkably similar to lines produced by the Danish toy giant. 

A Star Wars knock-off is called “Star Plan”, while sets released in conjunction with the new “Lego Movie 2″ have also been copied and sold under the name “The Lepin Bricks 2″. 

The counterfeit products could be a safety concern for consumers, said Lego’s China and Asia Pacific vice president Robin Smith, the official Xinhua news agency reported. 

Foreign companies have long complained about lax intellectual property enforcement in China where counterfeiting is rampant. 

In an attempt to end its trade war with Washington, Beijing has pledged to clamp down on intellectual property infringements.  

The Danish toy giant in February opened its first flagship store in Beijing — which features replicas of the Forbidden City made of plastic bricks — and has two other shops in Shanghai. 

Lego has in recent years seen a renewed popularity thanks to premium collectors’ editions and a movie tie-up. 

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie