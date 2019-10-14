This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fake video of Trump shooting media and political opponents shown at president's resort

In the clip, the US president’s head is superimposed on a man opening fire in the “Church of Fake News”.

By AFP Monday 14 Oct 2019, 8:36 AM
56 minutes ago 6,263 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4850057
Screengrab from the video.
Image: Youtube.com
Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.
Image: Youtube.com

A FAKE VIDEO depicting US President Donald Trump shooting and stabbing media characters and political opponents was shown at a conference for his supporters, the New York Times reports. 

In the clip, the US president’s head is superimposed on a man opening fire in the “Church of Fake News” at people whose faces have been replaced with the logos of outlets including CNN, the Washington Post and NBC TV.

As the rampage continues, the Trump character fends off worshippers, strikes late senator John McCain in the back of the neck and torches the head of Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential rival.

He throws Republican senator Mitt Romney to the ground and strikes former president Barack Obama in the back and slams him against a wall.

The organiser of last week’s “American Priority” event, which was held at Trump’s resort in Miami, said the clip was part of a “meme exhibit.”

“American Priority rejects all political violence and aims to promote a healthy dialogue about the preservation of free speech,” Alex Phillips told the Times.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke has condemned the video, saying: “This video isn’t funny. It will get people killed.”

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 election campaign, told the Times that the “video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence.”

Media organisations have come under regular verbal attack from Trump and his supporters.

At rallies, Trump repeatedly encourages the crowd to boo and heckle journalists covering the event, calling them “fake news” and “enemy of the people.”

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

