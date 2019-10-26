Don't forget! The clocks go back one hour tonight

IT’S THAT TIME of year again.

The nights are going to get a lot longer from tomorrow onwards as the clocks go back one hour this evening.

That early morning Sunday run or getting up to watch the rugby can be put back an hour tomorrow morning our time taking its twice-annual shift.

However, as we found out earlier this year, seasonal clock changes could be a thing of the past.

In the EU Parliament in May, MEPs voted to scrap the change.

It means that in 2021 we could put our clocks forward, as we’re used to, at the end of March, but then stick with that time into the future without switching back in October.

Ireland and other member states are being given a period of 12 months to decide if they’ll stay on summertime or not.

The matter has already been put out to public consultation in Ireland, but Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said in July that he was opposed to ending seasonal clock changes.

Although scrapping the clock changes would mean brighter winter evenings, it could also lead to a situation where there were two time zones on the island of Ireland after the UK leaves the EU.

Either way, you can be sure of one thing. The clocks are definitely going back this evening.

So don’t forget.