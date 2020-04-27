This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Families take part in socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin

The event was held at a complex of flats in Ringsend and was the brainchild of Danika Hopkins and Rebecca Larkin.

By Press Association Monday 27 Apr 2020, 8:14 AM
55 minutes ago 10,081 Views 20 Comments
AROUND 200 PEOPLE have taken part in a socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin.

Spaces were marked out eight feet apart, the organiser said.

The event was held at a complex of flats in Ringsend and was the brainchild of Danika Hopkins and Rebecca Larkin.

Her husband Michael Larkin (52) said: “It is very important because I have got five kids and we are on lock down like everyone else.

“Everyone is fed up so it is to entertain our flat complex.”

In Ireland a two-kilometre limit applies for exercise.

Larkin added: “It is really for the kids and the older folk.

“It is really good for their mental health and wellbeing.”

Press Association

