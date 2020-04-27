Families take part in socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin

AROUND 200 PEOPLE have taken part in a socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin.
Spaces were marked out eight feet apart, the organiser said.
The event was held at a complex of flats in Ringsend and was the brainchild of Danika Hopkins and Rebecca Larkin.
Her husband Michael Larkin (52) said: “It is very important because I have got five kids and we are on lock down like everyone else.
“Everyone is fed up so it is to entertain our flat complex.”
In Ireland a two-kilometre limit applies for exercise.
Larkin added: “It is really for the kids and the older folk.
“It is really good for their mental health and wellbeing.”
COMMENTS (20)