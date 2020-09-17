#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid-19 lawsuits

Families accuse the Wuhan and Hubei governments of concealing the outbreak when it first emerged late last year.

By AFP Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 7,563 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5206952
People in Wuhan queuing for Covid-19 testing in May this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
People in Wuhan queuing for Covid-19 testing in May this year.
People in Wuhan queuing for Covid-19 testing in May this year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A PENSIONER IN Wuhan, China wants to sue the local government after her son died due to Covid-19 in February. 

Zhong Hanneng is one of many bereaved relatives with this aim, but she and others have had their lawsuits abruptly rejected.

Dozens of others face pressure from authorities not to file and lawyers are being warned against helping them, according to people involved in the effort.

The families accuse the Wuhan and Hubei provincial governments of concealing the outbreak when it first emerged there late last year, failing to alert the public, and bungling the response, allowing Covid-19 to explode out of control.

It has killed nearly 3,900 in the city and over 900,000 globally so far.

“They say the epidemic was a natural calamity. But these serious outcomes are man-made, and you need to find who’s to blame,” said Zhong (67).

“Our family is shattered. I can never be happy again.”

At least five lawsuits have been filed with the Wuhan Intermediate Court, said Zhang Hai, whose elderly father died of the virus and who has emerged as a vocal advocate and spokesman for families of virus victims.

Plaintiffs are each seeking around two million yuan (€250,800) in damages and a public apology.

But the court has rejected suits on unspecified procedural grounds, said Yang Zhanqing, a veteran Chinese activist now in the US.

Yang, who is coordinating two dozen lawyers in China who are secretly advising families, said the rejections have come via curt phone calls – not through official written explanations, as legally required – apparently to avoid a paper trail.

Staff at the Wuhan court refused AFP requests for comment. 

Stonewalling

The virus emerged in Wuhan last December but city authorities initially dragged their feet, pressuring whistle-blowing doctors to keep quiet.

The Communist Party continues to downplay responsibility, even questioning whether the pathogen originated in China, while trumpeting its later success in suppressing domestic infections.

It held a grand ceremony in Beijing last week, where President Xi Jinping declared the nation had passed an “extraordinary and historic test” through a swift and transparent response.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But Zhong tells a different story.

By late January, the contagion was spreading rapidly in Wuhan, but officials had still issued no citywide alarm.

With the extended Lunar New Year festival approaching, Zhong and her son Peng Yi – a 39-year-old primary schoolteacher – happily shopped at jam-packed stores. Millions of others left Wuhan for the holiday, taking the infection global.

“We had no idea the buses were full of the virus… So we went out every day. We didn’t even know about masks,” Zhong said.

On January 24, as Wuhan finally began locking down, she and Peng fell ill. She soon recovered, but he worsened.

Fear gripped their household, which included Zhong’s husband, Peng’s wife, and his seven-year-old daughter.

For the next two weeks, they spent long hours in overwhelmed hospitals begging to get him admitted, but without a positive result – and with testing kits scarce – he was repeatedly turned away.

Peng was finally hospitalised on February 6. He died on a respirator two weeks later.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie